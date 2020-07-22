2014 Avenida Placida 4

Amenities
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 2BR/1BA Simi Valley Condo w/Garage - Property Id: 322345
Darling 2 bedroom townhome, with updated kitchen. Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters & dishwasher. Features include newer wood like flooring and air conditioning. Bathroom has been remodeled with newer vanity, mirror, and lighting. Single car shared garage and water and trash are included. Community pool. Close to shopping & parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2014-avenida-placida-simi-valley-ca-unit-4/322345
No Pets Allowed
