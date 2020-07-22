All apartments in Simi Valley
2014 Avenida Placida 4

2014 Avenida Placida · (818) 991-9931
Location

2014 Avenida Placida, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 2BR/1BA Simi Valley Condo w/Garage - Property Id: 322345

Darling 2 bedroom townhome, with updated kitchen. Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters & dishwasher. Features include newer wood like flooring and air conditioning. Bathroom has been remodeled with newer vanity, mirror, and lighting. Single car shared garage and water and trash are included. Community pool. Close to shopping & parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2014-avenida-placida-simi-valley-ca-unit-4/322345
Property Id 322345

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5959232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Avenida Placida 4 have any available units?
2014 Avenida Placida 4 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 Avenida Placida 4 have?
Some of 2014 Avenida Placida 4's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Avenida Placida 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Avenida Placida 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Avenida Placida 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2014 Avenida Placida 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2014 Avenida Placida 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Avenida Placida 4 offers parking.
Does 2014 Avenida Placida 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Avenida Placida 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Avenida Placida 4 have a pool?
Yes, 2014 Avenida Placida 4 has a pool.
Does 2014 Avenida Placida 4 have accessible units?
No, 2014 Avenida Placida 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Avenida Placida 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Avenida Placida 4 has units with dishwashers.
