Simi Valley, CA
1866 Rory Lane #4
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:27 PM

1866 Rory Lane #4

No Longer Available
Location

1866 Rory Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with Bonus Room - Large 2 bedroom unit with 1591 sqft. Features wood laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with corian counters, Large living room with vaulted ceilings and dining area off the kitchen. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms one with an attached office/den the other with it's own full bath and balcony. There is an attached 2 car garage and a good size enclosed patio. Great community pool, trash included. Owner will consider small pet with increased deposit. Available Now!

(RLNE5307960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 Rory Lane #4 have any available units?
1866 Rory Lane #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1866 Rory Lane #4 have?
Some of 1866 Rory Lane #4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 Rory Lane #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1866 Rory Lane #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 Rory Lane #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1866 Rory Lane #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1866 Rory Lane #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1866 Rory Lane #4 offers parking.
Does 1866 Rory Lane #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 Rory Lane #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 Rory Lane #4 have a pool?
Yes, 1866 Rory Lane #4 has a pool.
Does 1866 Rory Lane #4 have accessible units?
No, 1866 Rory Lane #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 Rory Lane #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1866 Rory Lane #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

