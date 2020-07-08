1866 Rory Lane #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with Bonus Room - Large 2 bedroom unit with 1591 sqft. Features wood laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with corian counters, Large living room with vaulted ceilings and dining area off the kitchen. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms one with an attached office/den the other with it's own full bath and balcony. There is an attached 2 car garage and a good size enclosed patio. Great community pool, trash included. Owner will consider small pet with increased deposit. Available Now!



(RLNE5307960)