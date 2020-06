Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare and Limited opportunity to Lease this beautiful home in East Simi Valley (Kuehner). Charming and Clean 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and a backyard. Live the upgraded and convenient lifestyle in a location offering easy access to Los Angeles and Ventura. Hop, skip or jump to the SF Valley. Call Rebecca 805-443-2911. Hurry this won't last. Available 7/10/20