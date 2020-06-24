All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

1654 Moonseed Ln

1654 Moonseed Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1654 Moonseed Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1654 Moonseed Ln Available 07/01/19 Town house for Rent - Parklane Simi Valley - 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. Contact me today for showings.

(RLNE4936846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Moonseed Ln have any available units?
1654 Moonseed Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
Is 1654 Moonseed Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Moonseed Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Moonseed Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1654 Moonseed Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln offer parking?
No, 1654 Moonseed Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 Moonseed Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln have a pool?
No, 1654 Moonseed Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln have accessible units?
No, 1654 Moonseed Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1654 Moonseed Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1654 Moonseed Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
