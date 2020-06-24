Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 1654 Moonseed Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
1654 Moonseed Ln
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1654 Moonseed Ln
1654 Moonseed Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
West Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1654 Moonseed Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1654 Moonseed Ln Available 07/01/19 Town house for Rent - Parklane Simi Valley - 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. Contact me today for showings.
(RLNE4936846)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln have any available units?
1654 Moonseed Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Simi Valley, CA
.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Simi Valley Rent Report
.
Is 1654 Moonseed Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Moonseed Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Moonseed Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1654 Moonseed Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln offer parking?
No, 1654 Moonseed Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 Moonseed Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln have a pool?
No, 1654 Moonseed Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln have accessible units?
No, 1654 Moonseed Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1654 Moonseed Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 Moonseed Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1654 Moonseed Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Similar Pages
Simi Valley 1 Bedrooms
Simi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with Gym
Simi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Oxnard, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Lancaster, CA
Camarillo, CA
La Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
Norwalk, CA
Palmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Inglewood, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
East Simi Valley
Central Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts