All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 1593 Moreno Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
1593 Moreno Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:45 PM

1593 Moreno Drive

1593 Moreno Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1593 Moreno Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom Simi Valley home for rent. This home features tile and hardwood flooring throughout. This home features washer dryer connections an attached garage and spacious fenced in backyard.

Monthly Rent $2,000.00 with 1-year lease
Deposit $2,500.00 on approved credit

Please call to schedule viewing. 805-202-9892 OR 805-345-0677
Pets considered

OPEN HOUSE Saturday 2/1/2020 8:30AM - 9:30AM

Check out our website to apply or view additional listings https://amstgspropertymanagement.com/available-rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 Moreno Drive have any available units?
1593 Moreno Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1593 Moreno Drive have?
Some of 1593 Moreno Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1593 Moreno Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1593 Moreno Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 Moreno Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1593 Moreno Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1593 Moreno Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1593 Moreno Drive offers parking.
Does 1593 Moreno Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1593 Moreno Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 Moreno Drive have a pool?
No, 1593 Moreno Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1593 Moreno Drive have accessible units?
No, 1593 Moreno Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 Moreno Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1593 Moreno Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSimi Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts