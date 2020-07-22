1593 Moreno Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 2 bedroom Simi Valley home for rent. This home features tile and hardwood flooring throughout. This home features washer dryer connections an attached garage and spacious fenced in backyard.



Monthly Rent $2,000.00 with 1-year lease

Deposit $2,500.00 on approved credit



Please call to schedule viewing. 805-202-9892 OR 805-345-0677

Pets considered



OPEN HOUSE Saturday 2/1/2020 8:30AM - 9:30AM



Check out our website to apply or view additional listings https://amstgspropertymanagement.com/available-rentals