1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 916

Apartment Features:



All apartments with in-unit washer/dryer

WiFi available

Cable ready with high-speed Internet available

Wired for multiple phone lines

Private balcony or patio

Modern kitchen islands (in select apartments)

Pantries

Upgraded cabinets

White-on-white appliances

Built-ins (in select apartments)

Beautiful fireplaces (in select apartments)

9-foot ceiling and crown molding

Double vanities in some units

Large walk-in closets

Storage space on patio balcony

Air conditioning



Community Amenities:



Well-equipped fitness center

Two sparkling swimming pools and spas with WiFi access

Barbecue area with picnic tables

Complimentary package acceptance service

Game room

Reserved parking and private garages available

Play area for children

Beautifully landscaped community