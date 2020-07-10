1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Simi Valley Town Center
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
Sq Ft: 680 - 784
Apartment Features:
All apartments with in-unit washer/dryer WiFi available Cable ready with high-speed Internet available Wired for multiple phone lines Private balcony or patio Modern kitchen islands (in select apartments) Pantries Upgraded cabinets White-on-white appliances Built-ins (in select apartments) Beautiful fireplaces (in select apartments) 9-foot ceiling and crown molding Double vanities in some units Large walk-in closets Storage space on patio balcony Air conditioning
Community Amenities:
Well-equipped fitness center Two sparkling swimming pools and spas with WiFi access Barbecue area with picnic tables Complimentary package acceptance service Game room Reserved parking and private garages available Play area for children Beautifully landscaped community
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 784 have any available units?
1579 Jefferson Way Unit: 784 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.