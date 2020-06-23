1236 Patricia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Wonderful Lower Level Unit Condo. Home sits on an end unit in Simi Valley. Completely Upgraded and will be ready to rent on March 1st! Featuring Travertine Custom Tile Flooring, Smooth Ceilings, Crown Molding, Recessed Lighting, Stacked Stone Fireplace in the Living Room, Dining Area and a Gorgeous Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Updated Cabinets. Master Bedroom with Wood Flooring and a Wardrobe Closet. Full Hall Bath is also Beautifully Remodeled. Indoor Stacked Washer & Dryer are Included. Sliding Glass Door Leads to a Nice Patio Area for Pets or a BBQ. Carport Parking, Community Pool, Spa, Rec Room and Large Greenbelt Area. Close to Shopping, Dining and More.