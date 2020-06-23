All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 1236 Patricia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
1236 Patricia Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1236 Patricia Ave

1236 Patricia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1236 Patricia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderful Lower Level Unit Condo. Home sits on an end unit in Simi Valley. Completely Upgraded and will be ready to rent on March 1st! Featuring Travertine Custom Tile Flooring, Smooth Ceilings, Crown Molding, Recessed Lighting, Stacked Stone Fireplace in the Living Room, Dining Area and a Gorgeous Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Updated Cabinets. Master Bedroom with Wood Flooring and a Wardrobe Closet. Full Hall Bath is also Beautifully Remodeled. Indoor Stacked Washer & Dryer are Included. Sliding Glass Door Leads to a Nice Patio Area for Pets or a BBQ. Carport Parking, Community Pool, Spa, Rec Room and Large Greenbelt Area. Close to Shopping, Dining and More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Patricia Ave have any available units?
1236 Patricia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 1236 Patricia Ave have?
Some of 1236 Patricia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 Patricia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Patricia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Patricia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Patricia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Patricia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1236 Patricia Ave offers parking.
Does 1236 Patricia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 Patricia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Patricia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1236 Patricia Ave has a pool.
Does 1236 Patricia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1236 Patricia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Patricia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 Patricia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Patricia Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1236 Patricia Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts