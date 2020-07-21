Rent Calculator
1205 Lundy Drive
1205 Lundy Drive
1205 Lundy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1205 Lundy Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled West Valley. New Kitchen Counters Tops / Dishwasher - Ref - Stove/Oven / Floors , Both Bathrooms remodeled , Fresh Inside and Outside Paint. Sitting on a large [ 10,000 + S/F Lot ] .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1205 Lundy Drive have any available units?
1205 Lundy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Simi Valley, CA
.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Simi Valley Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1205 Lundy Drive have?
Some of 1205 Lundy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1205 Lundy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Lundy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Lundy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Lundy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Simi Valley
.
Does 1205 Lundy Drive offer parking?
No, 1205 Lundy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Lundy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Lundy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Lundy Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Lundy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Lundy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Lundy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Lundy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Lundy Drive has units with dishwashers.
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
