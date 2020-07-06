All apartments in Simi Valley
118 Red Brick Drive
118 Red Brick Drive
118 Red Brick Drive

118 Red Brick Dr · No Longer Available
Location

118 Red Brick Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Amenities

new construction
new construction
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 118 Red Brick Drive have any available units?
118 Red Brick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
Is 118 Red Brick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Red Brick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Red Brick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 118 Red Brick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 118 Red Brick Drive offer parking?
No, 118 Red Brick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 118 Red Brick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Red Brick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Red Brick Drive have a pool?
No, 118 Red Brick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 Red Brick Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Red Brick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Red Brick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Red Brick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Red Brick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Red Brick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

