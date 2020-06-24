Rent Calculator
All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1164 CORTO Street
1164 Corto Street
·
No Longer Available
Simi Valley
Central Simi Valley
Location
1164 Corto Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean 3 bedroom 2 bath with great floor plan very open in quite neighborhood on large lot. RV parking.Move-in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1164 CORTO Street have any available units?
1164 CORTO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Simi Valley, CA
.
Is 1164 CORTO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1164 CORTO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 CORTO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1164 CORTO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Simi Valley
.
Does 1164 CORTO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1164 CORTO Street offers parking.
Does 1164 CORTO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 CORTO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 CORTO Street have a pool?
No, 1164 CORTO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1164 CORTO Street have accessible units?
No, 1164 CORTO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 CORTO Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1164 CORTO Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1164 CORTO Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1164 CORTO Street does not have units with air conditioning.
