1085 Sycamore Drive

Amenities
Lovely home featuring a sparkling pool with bedroom/bathroom downstairs making it great for entertaining out of town guests. Additional features include beautiful wide plank wood flooring downstairs, some energy efficient dual paned windows, central AC, covered patio, wide driveway, updated bathrooms, mirrored closet doors and more.
