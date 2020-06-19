All apartments in Simi Valley
1085 Sycamore Drive

1085 Sycamore Drive · (805) 416-4099
Location

1085 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Lovely home featuring a sparkling pool with bedroom/bathroom downstairs making it great for entertaining out of town guests. Additional features include beautiful wide plank wood flooring downstairs, some energy efficient dual paned windows, central AC, covered patio, wide driveway, updated bathrooms, mirrored closet doors and more.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 Sycamore Drive have any available units?
1085 Sycamore Drive has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1085 Sycamore Drive have?
Some of 1085 Sycamore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1085 Sycamore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1085 Sycamore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1085 Sycamore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1085 Sycamore Drive does offer parking.
Does 1085 Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 Sycamore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 Sycamore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1085 Sycamore Drive has a pool.
Does 1085 Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1085 Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1085 Sycamore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1085 Sycamore Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1085 Sycamore Drive has units with air conditioning.
