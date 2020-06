Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful condo at the Mission Villas!! This gorgeous furnished condo is waiting for you. Freshly painted, granite counter tops, newer flooring, spa tubs, and a patio for you to relax on. The solar tubes let enough light in during the day that you don't even need the lights on. AND.....the water and trash are included!!!! Hurry before they are gone!!!