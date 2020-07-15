/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM
26 Accessible Apartments for rent in Signal Hill, CA
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
2001 E 21st St Unit 223
2001 East 21st Street, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1171 sqft
Stunning Updated 2BD/2BA Condo in Signal Hill AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - Step inside this enormous third story 2BD/2BA condo and you will find all the modern amenities available for luxury living in Signal Hill.
Results within 1 mile of Signal Hill
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1315 Park Avenue - D
1315 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
750 sqft
Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! Beautiful 2 Bedroom with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1317 Park Avenue - A
1317 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
Results within 5 miles of Signal Hill
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
53 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,998
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,572
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
951 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
29 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,765
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,905
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
3 Units Available
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
$1,410
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,185
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont Heights
4112 East 7th Street - C
4112 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
825 sqft
Property Address: 4112 E. 7th Street Long Beach CA 90804 To schedule a viewing please call/text Nayeli 310-408-8394 nayeli @ entouragepm. com You will fall in love with this remodeled 2 bed 2 bath located in a quiet 8 unit building.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
International Tower
700 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in downtown Long Beach, within walking distance to: Marina, Shoreline Village, LB Convention Center, Aquarium of the Pacific. Pine Avenue Restaurants & Theaters .
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Saint Mary
945 Locust Avenue - 3
945 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
700 sqft
Property Address: 945 Locust Ave Long Beach, CA 90813 #3 For Questions or Showing Times text Tara at show contact info or email tara @ propertyproslb.com This unit is becoming available next month! Concrete floors! Photos are similar to unit! .
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bixby Knolls
4568 N. Banner Drive - 3
4568 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
520 sqft
Property Address: 4568 N Banner Dr, #3, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona at 562-388-3347 or email ramona @ entouragepm.com Bright and airy apartment, located on a beautiful tree-lined street.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bixby Knolls
4477 North Banner Drive - 4
4477 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
647 sqft
Property Address: 4477 North Banner Drive, #4, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona Ramona @ entouragepm.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont Shore
114 Roswell Avenue - 5
114 Roswell Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,795
500 sqft
Property Address: 114 Roswell Ave Long Beach CA 90803 To schedule a viewing please call/text 310-961-4234 Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm. com You will fall in love with this remodeled studio located in a quiet 5 unit building.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bixby Park
1500 E OCEAN Boulevard
1500 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1551 sqft
ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE OCEAN VIEWS! This direct ocean facing, premiere home in the complex, has a beautiful open floor plan with plenty of windows to bring in the natural light and incredible views of the ocean from Palos Verdes to Newport Beach.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bluff Park
3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway
3211 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Property Address: 3226 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803 For Questions or Showing Times please text Tara 562-287-4001 or email tara @ propertyproslb.com You will love this stunning lower commercial space located on Broadway in Long Beach, CA.
Results within 10 miles of Signal Hill
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,085
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Central San Pedro
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
10 Units Available
Central San Pedro
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Cypress
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downey
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Harbour
3262 FALKLAND Circle
3262 Falkland Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,250
1800 sqft
Huntington Harbor Dream Home! This Stunning, turnkey, top of the line, one-story, harbor view, furnished, Single Family home with a 45-foot exclusive boat dock was completely renovated & finished in 2017.
