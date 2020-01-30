All apartments in Signal Hill
Find more places like 3328 Orange Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Signal Hill, CA
/
3328 Orange Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:12 PM

3328 Orange Avenue

3328 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Signal Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

3328 Orange Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
North End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
In Signal Hill, at the edge of California Heights, sits this updated 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom home. Part of a 3-Unit complex, with a Spanish-style Duplex in Front, this separate rear home is set above the garages. Step in and see the elegant hardwood floors and mock-fireplace. Move on and you'll find the dining room/breakfast nook with built-in cabinets, open by an archway to the kitchen. The kitchen has updated cabinets, flooring, fixtures and appointed with Stove. The hallway offers more storage. The Bedroom is bright and cheery. Then view the bathroom, which has been updated with tiling, glass tub-enclosure. Finally, this home comes with its own separate Garage, large enough for a car and more storage, plus its own-separate Laundry Hook-ups located in Garage. Could you ask for more? Come view this home and be ready to move in!! Tenant pays Electricity, Gas, and Trash. Pet-Friendly, subject to conditions and additional rent of $30/mo.. Security Deposit subject to review of the application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Orange Avenue have any available units?
3328 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 3328 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 3328 Orange Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 Orange Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3328 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3328 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 3328 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 3328 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3328 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 Orange Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 Orange Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Signal Hill 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSignal Hill 3 Bedroom Apartments
Signal Hill Accessible ApartmentsSignal Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Signal Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CALaguna Woods, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles