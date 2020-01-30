3328 Orange Avenue

Amenities

In Signal Hill, at the edge of California Heights, sits this updated 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom home. Part of a 3-Unit complex, with a Spanish-style Duplex in Front, this separate rear home is set above the garages. Step in and see the elegant hardwood floors and mock-fireplace. Move on and you'll find the dining room/breakfast nook with built-in cabinets, open by an archway to the kitchen. The kitchen has updated cabinets, flooring, fixtures and appointed with Stove. The hallway offers more storage. The Bedroom is bright and cheery. Then view the bathroom, which has been updated with tiling, glass tub-enclosure. Finally, this home comes with its own separate Garage, large enough for a car and more storage, plus its own-separate Laundry Hook-ups located in Garage. Could you ask for more? Come view this home and be ready to move in!! Tenant pays Electricity, Gas, and Trash. Pet-Friendly, subject to conditions and additional rent of $30/mo.. Security Deposit subject to review of the application.