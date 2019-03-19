Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Signal Hill
Find more places like 2501 Temple.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Signal Hill, CA
/
2501 Temple
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 52
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2501 Temple
2501 Temple Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Signal Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Location
2501 Temple Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Signal Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
For showing appointments, please contact Claudia Harrison 562.822.7430
Interested applicants must undergo screening by clicking the attached link
https://goo.gl/8pDWeq
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2501 Temple have any available units?
2501 Temple doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Signal Hill, CA
.
What amenities does 2501 Temple have?
Some of 2501 Temple's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2501 Temple currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Temple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Temple pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Temple is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Signal Hill
.
Does 2501 Temple offer parking?
No, 2501 Temple does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Temple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Temple does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Temple have a pool?
No, 2501 Temple does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Temple have accessible units?
No, 2501 Temple does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Temple have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Temple has units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Temple have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Temple does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Signal Hill 2 Bedrooms
Signal Hill 3 Bedrooms
Signal Hill Accessible Apartments
Signal Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Signal Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Compton, CA
Topanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
El Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
Temple City, CA
Laguna Woods, CA
West Carson, CA
Cudahy, CA
La Mirada, CA
Altadena, CA
South Whittier, CA
Walnut, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles