Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:45 PM

2233 Rose Ave C

2233 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Rose Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Civic Center

Amenities

garbage disposal
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Signal hill apartment ready to move in - Property Id: 225753

Fresh paint!
Refrigerator included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225753
Property Id 225753

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5570454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Rose Ave C have any available units?
2233 Rose Ave C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 2233 Rose Ave C have?
Some of 2233 Rose Ave C's amenities include garbage disposal, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Rose Ave C currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Rose Ave C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Rose Ave C pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2233 Rose Ave C offer parking?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Rose Ave C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Rose Ave C have a pool?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Rose Ave C have accessible units?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Rose Ave C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Rose Ave C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C does not have units with air conditioning.
