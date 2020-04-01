Rent Calculator
2233 Rose Ave C
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:45 PM
2233 Rose Ave C
2233 Rose Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2233 Rose Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Civic Center
Amenities
garbage disposal
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Signal hill apartment ready to move in - Property Id: 225753
Fresh paint!
Refrigerator included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225753
Property Id 225753
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5570454)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2233 Rose Ave C have any available units?
2233 Rose Ave C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Signal Hill, CA
.
What amenities does 2233 Rose Ave C have?
Some of 2233 Rose Ave C's amenities include garbage disposal, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2233 Rose Ave C currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Rose Ave C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Rose Ave C pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Signal Hill
.
Does 2233 Rose Ave C offer parking?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Rose Ave C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Rose Ave C have a pool?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Rose Ave C have accessible units?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Rose Ave C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Rose Ave C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Rose Ave C does not have units with air conditioning.
