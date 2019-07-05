Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Signal Hill
Find more places like 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Signal Hill, CA
/
2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6
2099 Temple Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Signal Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Location
2099 Temple Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 story Townhouse with amazing views! Remodeled Kitchen and Master bath, tile and hardwood flooring thruout.
Two gar garage, fireplace, A/C, Balcony with beautiful ocean views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have any available units?
2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Signal Hill, CA
.
What amenities does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have?
Some of 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 pet-friendly?
No, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Signal Hill
.
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 offer parking?
Yes, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 offers parking.
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have a pool?
No, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have accessible units?
No, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Signal Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Signal Hill 3 Bedroom Apartments
Signal Hill Accessible Apartments
Signal Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Signal Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Compton, CA
Topanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
El Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
Temple City, CA
Laguna Woods, CA
West Carson, CA
Cudahy, CA
La Mirada, CA
Altadena, CA
South Whittier, CA
Walnut, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles