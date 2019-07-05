All apartments in Signal Hill
2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6

2099 Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2099 Temple Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 story Townhouse with amazing views! Remodeled Kitchen and Master bath, tile and hardwood flooring thruout.
Two gar garage, fireplace, A/C, Balcony with beautiful ocean views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have any available units?
2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have?
Some of 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 pet-friendly?
No, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 offer parking?
Yes, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 offers parking.
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have a pool?
No, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have accessible units?
No, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2099 Temple Ave., Unit # 6 has units with air conditioning.
