All apartments in Signal Hill
Find more places like 2001 Freeman.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Signal Hill, CA
/
2001 Freeman
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2001 Freeman

2001 Freeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Signal Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2001 Freeman Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to Napa!
This private guest room/studio is for our special guests and family or friends, when we travel, we would like to share it for visitors or travel buesiness guest too. Close to everything with walking distance. Welcome to use our bicycles, and swimming pools or pick up fruits on back yeard. please:
No smoking, and no pets , no matter what reasons. Sorry. We prefer quiet guest that respect our napa life styles to offering here.
You will have your own entry to the house comes and go and not even see us at all. :) There is a beautiful front garden and we are locate at a very nice area. The large living room and Dinning room, plus all you need kitchen is also available for you to use as you wishes. Feel free to ask more questions.
Thanks for visit Napa.
Due to napa city requirement: we can only accept one booking for the each month. So, you will be charged for full month , no matter what. We just follow the city law. Thanks for understand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Freeman have any available units?
2001 Freeman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
Is 2001 Freeman currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Freeman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Freeman pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Freeman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2001 Freeman offer parking?
No, 2001 Freeman does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Freeman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Freeman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Freeman have a pool?
Yes, 2001 Freeman has a pool.
Does 2001 Freeman have accessible units?
No, 2001 Freeman does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Freeman have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Freeman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Freeman have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Freeman does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Signal Hill 2 BedroomsSignal Hill 3 Bedrooms
Signal Hill Accessible ApartmentsSignal Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Signal Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CALaguna Woods, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles