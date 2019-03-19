1995 Molino Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing opportunity to rent one of the nine units is this charming, friendly condo complex. This condo is situated on the second level and features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and over 1700 sq ft of living space, breathtaking, panoramic views from nearly every room as well as 4 balconies that wrap most of the condo, kitchen has travertine floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and plenty of space to food prep and host, spacious living room with gas fireplace, recessed lighting and hardwood laminate throughout, separate dining room with massive window that boasts impressive views you can take in while eating and entertaining guests, master bedroom has private, vast balcony to soak up the sun or take in the nighttime views, master bath has double sinks with granite counters, soaking tub, shower and travertine floors. Condo is located near schools, hiking trails, parks and shopping.