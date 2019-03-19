All apartments in Signal Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1995 Molino Avenue

1995 Molino Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1995 Molino Ave, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing opportunity to rent one of the nine units is this charming, friendly condo complex. This condo is situated on the second level and features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and over 1700 sq ft of living space, breathtaking, panoramic views from nearly every room as well as 4 balconies that wrap most of the condo, kitchen has travertine floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and plenty of space to food prep and host, spacious living room with gas fireplace, recessed lighting and hardwood laminate throughout, separate dining room with massive window that boasts impressive views you can take in while eating and entertaining guests, master bedroom has private, vast balcony to soak up the sun or take in the nighttime views, master bath has double sinks with granite counters, soaking tub, shower and travertine floors. Condo is located near schools, hiking trails, parks and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 Molino Avenue have any available units?
1995 Molino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 1995 Molino Avenue have?
Some of 1995 Molino Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 Molino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Molino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Molino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Molino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 1995 Molino Avenue offer parking?
No, 1995 Molino Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1995 Molino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1995 Molino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Molino Avenue have a pool?
No, 1995 Molino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1995 Molino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1995 Molino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Molino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1995 Molino Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1995 Molino Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1995 Molino Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
