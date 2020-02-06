All apartments in Signal Hill
1920 Molino Avenue

Location

1920 Molino Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Signal Hill 2 bedroom, 2 bath with washer/dryer hookup. Living Room Patio and Bedroom Patio. Newly installed laminate flooring. First floor one level. New oven/range, microwave, dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Molino Avenue have any available units?
1920 Molino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 1920 Molino Avenue have?
Some of 1920 Molino Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Molino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Molino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Molino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Molino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 1920 Molino Avenue offer parking?
No, 1920 Molino Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Molino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Molino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Molino Avenue have a pool?
No, 1920 Molino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Molino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1920 Molino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Molino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Molino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Molino Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Molino Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
