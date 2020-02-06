Rent Calculator
1920 Molino Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020
1920 Molino Avenue
Location
1920 Molino Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Signal Hill 2 bedroom, 2 bath with washer/dryer hookup. Living Room Patio and Bedroom Patio. Newly installed laminate flooring. First floor one level. New oven/range, microwave, dishwasher.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1920 Molino Avenue have any available units?
1920 Molino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Signal Hill, CA
.
What amenities does 1920 Molino Avenue have?
Some of 1920 Molino Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1920 Molino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Molino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Molino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Molino Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Signal Hill
.
Does 1920 Molino Avenue offer parking?
No, 1920 Molino Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Molino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Molino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Molino Avenue have a pool?
No, 1920 Molino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Molino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1920 Molino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Molino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Molino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Molino Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Molino Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
