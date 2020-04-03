Rent Calculator
1911 East 21st Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:19 AM
1911 East 21st Street
1911 East 21st Street
No Longer Available
Location
1911 East 21st Street, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Civic Center
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1911 East 21st Street have any available units?
1911 East 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Signal Hill, CA
.
Is 1911 East 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1911 East 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 East 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1911 East 21st Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Signal Hill
.
Does 1911 East 21st Street offer parking?
No, 1911 East 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1911 East 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 East 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 East 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1911 East 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1911 East 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1911 East 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 East 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 East 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 East 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 East 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
