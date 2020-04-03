All apartments in Signal Hill
Find more places like 1911 East 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Signal Hill, CA
/
1911 East 21st Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

1911 East 21st Street

1911 East 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Signal Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1911 East 21st Street, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Civic Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is where the description will go!
This is where the description will go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 East 21st Street have any available units?
1911 East 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
Is 1911 East 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1911 East 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 East 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1911 East 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 1911 East 21st Street offer parking?
No, 1911 East 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1911 East 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 East 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 East 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1911 East 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1911 East 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1911 East 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 East 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 East 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 East 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 East 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Signal Hill 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSignal Hill 3 Bedroom Apartments
Signal Hill Accessible ApartmentsSignal Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Signal Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CALaguna Woods, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles