1898 Orizaba Ave. #103

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning Luxury Townhouse at Aragon on the Hill! - Welcome to luxury! Now leasing a stunning 2 bedroom (+office retreat) 2.5 bath, three story townhouse that has been been highly upgraded throughout and has over 1800 square feet of living space. The ground floor features a large 2 car attached garage with remote opener that leads to the entry foyer and ground floor bedroom which boasts a large wardrobe closet and an en-suite bathroom. A single flight of stairs lead to the mid level main living area that has an impressive 20 foot ceiling, large glass windows, a guest bathroom, balcony, and gorgeous hardwood flooring that flow from living area into the open gourmet kitchen. The highly upgraded kitchen includes grey quartz counters, ebony cabinets, a large chef's island, and comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, and a refrigerator. The kitchen also opens to a formal dining as well as a small den or TV area. The top floor of this fabulous home has a spacious loft retreat that can serve as an office or guest area, with an adjacent laundry closet. The master suite features a walk-in wardrobe closet and an impressively sized master bath with walk-in shower, and a large dual sink vanity area.



Aragon on the Hill is a gated community that is centrally located just minutes from downtown Long Beach, the new 2nd & PCH Shopping Center, Cal State Long Beach, and boasts lush grounds and a community spa.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



