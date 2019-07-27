All apartments in Signal Hill
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1898 Orizaba Ave. #103

1898 Orizaba Avenue
Location

1898 Orizaba Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning Luxury Townhouse at Aragon on the Hill! - Welcome to luxury! Now leasing a stunning 2 bedroom (+office retreat) 2.5 bath, three story townhouse that has been been highly upgraded throughout and has over 1800 square feet of living space. The ground floor features a large 2 car attached garage with remote opener that leads to the entry foyer and ground floor bedroom which boasts a large wardrobe closet and an en-suite bathroom. A single flight of stairs lead to the mid level main living area that has an impressive 20 foot ceiling, large glass windows, a guest bathroom, balcony, and gorgeous hardwood flooring that flow from living area into the open gourmet kitchen. The highly upgraded kitchen includes grey quartz counters, ebony cabinets, a large chef's island, and comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, and a refrigerator. The kitchen also opens to a formal dining as well as a small den or TV area. The top floor of this fabulous home has a spacious loft retreat that can serve as an office or guest area, with an adjacent laundry closet. The master suite features a walk-in wardrobe closet and an impressively sized master bath with walk-in shower, and a large dual sink vanity area.

Aragon on the Hill is a gated community that is centrally located just minutes from downtown Long Beach, the new 2nd & PCH Shopping Center, Cal State Long Beach, and boasts lush grounds and a community spa.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4964721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 have any available units?
1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 have?
Some of 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 is pet friendly.
Does 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 offer parking?
Yes, 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 offers parking.
Does 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 have a pool?
No, 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 does not have a pool.
Does 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 have accessible units?
No, 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1898 Orizaba Ave. #103 has units with air conditioning.
