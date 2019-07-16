All apartments in Signal Hill
1861 Molino Ave
1861 Molino Ave

1861 Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1861 Molino Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and naturally well-lit: 2 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom condo. . $2200.00/mo, $2200.00 security deposit. Water is included. Call Thri at 626-298-1431. 2 year lease. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 Molino Ave have any available units?
1861 Molino Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 1861 Molino Ave have?
Some of 1861 Molino Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 Molino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1861 Molino Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 Molino Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1861 Molino Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 1861 Molino Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1861 Molino Ave offers parking.
Does 1861 Molino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1861 Molino Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 Molino Ave have a pool?
No, 1861 Molino Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1861 Molino Ave have accessible units?
No, 1861 Molino Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 Molino Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 Molino Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1861 Molino Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1861 Molino Ave has units with air conditioning.
