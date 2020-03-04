Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sierra Madre
Find more places like 64 W Laurel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
64 W Laurel Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
64 W Laurel Avenue
64 West Laurel Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
64 West Laurel Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre
Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful duplex front unit. View of mountains. New paint, new carpet. Shows great. Walking distance to town, shops, schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue have any available units?
64 W Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sierra Madre, CA
.
Is 64 W Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
64 W Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 W Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 64 W Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre
.
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue offer parking?
No, 64 W Laurel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 W Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 64 W Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 64 W Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 W Laurel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 W Laurel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Arcadia, CA
Monrovia, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
Altadena, CA
San Marino, CA
San Pasqual, CA
Temple City, CA
Duarte, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
El Monte, CA
Alhambra, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Azusa, CA
Monterey Park, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Covina, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles