Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:30 AM

64 W Laurel Avenue

64 West Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

64 West Laurel Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

Property Amenities
Wonderful duplex front unit. View of mountains. New paint, new carpet. Shows great. Walking distance to town, shops, schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 W Laurel Avenue have any available units?
64 W Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
Is 64 W Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
64 W Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 W Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 64 W Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue offer parking?
No, 64 W Laurel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 W Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 64 W Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 64 W Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 W Laurel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 W Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 W Laurel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
