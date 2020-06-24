488 Audubon Way, Sierra Madre, CA 91024 Sierra Madre
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Video!!! https://youtu.be/Xfrd6bjBz3A Best neighborhood. Breathtaking landscapes. Ponds. Zen Garden. Peace and Quiet. Walk across the footbridge to Mary's Market. Adjacent to the hiking trails. Short drive to Pasadena. Great school district.
Spacious living room and kitchen Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and composite quartz countertops Dishwasher Built ins Heating and Air Conditioning Wood flooring Plantation shutters Recessed lighting
Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 488 Audubon Way have any available units?
488 Audubon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 488 Audubon Way have?
Some of 488 Audubon Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Audubon Way currently offering any rent specials?
488 Audubon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Audubon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 488 Audubon Way is pet friendly.
Does 488 Audubon Way offer parking?
Yes, 488 Audubon Way offers parking.
Does 488 Audubon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Audubon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Audubon Way have a pool?
No, 488 Audubon Way does not have a pool.
Does 488 Audubon Way have accessible units?
No, 488 Audubon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Audubon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 488 Audubon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Audubon Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 488 Audubon Way has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)