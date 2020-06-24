All apartments in Sierra Madre
Find more places like 488 Audubon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
488 Audubon Way
Last updated June 24 2020 at 7:10 AM

488 Audubon Way

488 Audubon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

488 Audubon Way, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Video!!! https://youtu.be/Xfrd6bjBz3A
Best neighborhood. Breathtaking landscapes. Ponds. Zen Garden. Peace and Quiet. Walk across the footbridge to Mary's Market. Adjacent to the hiking trails. Short drive to Pasadena. Great school district.

Spacious living room and kitchen
Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and composite quartz countertops
Dishwasher
Built ins
Heating and Air Conditioning
Wood flooring
Plantation shutters
Recessed lighting

Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Audubon Way have any available units?
488 Audubon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 488 Audubon Way have?
Some of 488 Audubon Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Audubon Way currently offering any rent specials?
488 Audubon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Audubon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 488 Audubon Way is pet friendly.
Does 488 Audubon Way offer parking?
Yes, 488 Audubon Way offers parking.
Does 488 Audubon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Audubon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Audubon Way have a pool?
No, 488 Audubon Way does not have a pool.
Does 488 Audubon Way have accessible units?
No, 488 Audubon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Audubon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 488 Audubon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Audubon Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 488 Audubon Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAArcadia, CAMonrovia, CAEast San Gabriel, CAAltadena, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CA
Duarte, CASan Gabriel, CABaldwin Park, CAEl Monte, CAAlhambra, CASouth Pasadena, CAAzusa, CAMonterey Park, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAMontebello, CAEast Los Angeles, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles