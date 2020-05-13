486 Audubon Way, Sierra Madre, CA 91024 Sierra Madre
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Best neighborhood. Breathtaking landscapes. Ponds. Zen Garden. Peace and Quiet. Walk across the footbridge to Mary's Market. Adjacent to the hiking trails. Short drive to Pasadena.
Fenced private view deck. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and composite quartz countertops Built ins Heating and Air Conditioning Laminate flooring Walk in closet Plantation shutters Recessed lighting
Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 486 Audubon Way have any available units?
486 Audubon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 486 Audubon Way have?
Some of 486 Audubon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 486 Audubon Way currently offering any rent specials?
486 Audubon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 Audubon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 486 Audubon Way is pet friendly.
Does 486 Audubon Way offer parking?
Yes, 486 Audubon Way offers parking.
Does 486 Audubon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 486 Audubon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 Audubon Way have a pool?
No, 486 Audubon Way does not have a pool.
Does 486 Audubon Way have accessible units?
No, 486 Audubon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 486 Audubon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 486 Audubon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 486 Audubon Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 486 Audubon Way has units with air conditioning.
