225 N Lima Street

Amenities
Welcome to THE PINNEY HOUSE!
Fantastic location, gorgeous neighborhood, plus mountain views!
Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, cafes, & hiking trails. This furnished 2br/1ba unit is the "Bob Hope Suite" located on the 2nd floor.
There are 2 shared kitchens, a laundry area, 1 parking space and a beautifully landscaped courtyard w/ fruit trees.
RARE opportunity to lease this magnificent architectural treasure. One of the last remaining So. Calif. "railroad hotels". Designed by renowned Victorian architects, Samuel & Joseph Cather Newsom and built by Dr. Elbert Pinney, a retired civil war surgeon.
This home is one of the crown jewels of Southern California. ***Month to Month or Long Term Rental, Utilities included***
APPOINTMENT only