225 N Lima Street

Amenities

parking courtyard some paid utils furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished range Property Amenities courtyard parking

Welcome to THE PINNEY HOUSE!

Fantastic location, gorgeous neighborhood, plus mountain views!

Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, cafes, & hiking trails. This furnished 2br/1ba unit is the "Bob Hope Suite" located on the 2nd floor.

There are 2 shared kitchens, a laundry area, 1 parking space and a beautifully landscaped courtyard w/ fruit trees.



RARE opportunity to lease this magnificent architectural treasure. One of the last remaining So. Calif. "railroad hotels". Designed by renowned Victorian architects, Samuel & Joseph Cather Newsom and built by Dr. Elbert Pinney, a retired civil war surgeon.

This home is one of the crown jewels of Southern California. ***Month to Month or Long Term Rental, Utilities included***

APPOINTMENT only