All apartments in Sierra Madre
Find more places like 225 N Lima Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
225 N Lima Street
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

225 N Lima Street

225 North Lima Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

225 North Lima Street, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

parking
courtyard
some paid utils
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Welcome to THE PINNEY HOUSE!
Fantastic location, gorgeous neighborhood, plus mountain views!
Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, cafes, & hiking trails. This furnished 2br/1ba unit is the "Bob Hope Suite" located on the 2nd floor.
There are 2 shared kitchens, a laundry area, 1 parking space and a beautifully landscaped courtyard w/ fruit trees.

RARE opportunity to lease this magnificent architectural treasure. One of the last remaining So. Calif. "railroad hotels". Designed by renowned Victorian architects, Samuel & Joseph Cather Newsom and built by Dr. Elbert Pinney, a retired civil war surgeon.
This home is one of the crown jewels of Southern California. ***Month to Month or Long Term Rental, Utilities included***
APPOINTMENT only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 N Lima Street have any available units?
225 N Lima Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 225 N Lima Street have?
Some of 225 N Lima Street's amenities include parking, courtyard, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 N Lima Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 N Lima Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 N Lima Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 N Lima Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 225 N Lima Street offer parking?
Yes, 225 N Lima Street offers parking.
Does 225 N Lima Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 N Lima Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 N Lima Street have a pool?
No, 225 N Lima Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 N Lima Street have accessible units?
No, 225 N Lima Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 N Lima Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 N Lima Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 N Lima Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 N Lima Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAArcadia, CAMonrovia, CAEast San Gabriel, CAAltadena, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CA
Temple City, CADuarte, CASan Gabriel, CABaldwin Park, CAEl Monte, CAAlhambra, CASouth Pasadena, CAAzusa, CAMonterey Park, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAEast Los Angeles, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles