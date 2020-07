Amenities

Partially Furnished Cottage!! - Available Now! This adorable cottage style 1 bdrm; 1 bthm is partially furnished. Approx 600 sq feet detached from main house w/ own entrance. Full kitchen; ceiling fan in bdrm; tiled floors w/ carpet in the bdrm. Wall a/c; electric fireplace; Referigerator/stove/microwave included. No Pets! 1 year lease. $750/mth. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS! For scheduled viewing, contact Coldwell Banker C&C Prop. Mgmt @ (530) 223-5239. Driveway for parking; no use of garage.

