All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 1918 Cooper Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, CA
/
1918 Cooper Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1918 Cooper Street

1918 Cooper Street · (559) 259-8003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1918 Cooper Street, Selma, CA 93662

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1918 Cooper Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1918 Cooper Street Available 08/01/20 Adorable home with Pool for rent in Selma 1918 Cooper - This home has an extremely open floor plan. Living room, huge dining area and cheery kitchen overlooking the fenced pool. Bedrooms are a great size, especially the master bedroom. Hall bath features a shower over tub. Master bath also has a shower and tub, double sinks. 2 car garage, indoor utility room, cul-de=sac location. Garbage is included in rent. Tenant pays water and power.
Please complete a guest card and we will call you with showing times!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Cooper Street have any available units?
1918 Cooper Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1918 Cooper Street currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Cooper Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Cooper Street pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Cooper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 1918 Cooper Street offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Cooper Street does offer parking.
Does 1918 Cooper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Cooper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Cooper Street have a pool?
Yes, 1918 Cooper Street has a pool.
Does 1918 Cooper Street have accessible units?
No, 1918 Cooper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Cooper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 Cooper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Cooper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Cooper Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1918 Cooper Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CAPorterville, CA
Hanford, CAVisalia, CA
Tulare, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Porterville College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity