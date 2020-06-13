Apartment List
63 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sebastopol, CA

Finding an apartment in Sebastopol that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

220 West St.
220 West St.
220 West Street, Sebastopol, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1627 sqft
One + Bedroom with Master Loft & Separate 1 bedroom Guest Cottage 2 blocks from Sebastopol - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm. Please call our office to schedule.

7934 Juanita Court
7934 Juanita Court
7934 Juanita Court, Sebastopol, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2000 sqft
Incredible Two Bedroom Home with Detached Studio in Desirable Cul-de-sac neighborhood! - This home is one level with all the bells and whistles. Hardwood flooring throughout the main two-bedroom home.
Wright Area Action Group
13 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.

1721 Jonive Rd
1721 Jonive Rd
1721 Jonive Road, Sonoma County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Park like setting single level home partially upgraded in Sebastopol on 3 acres! - New LVT flooring throughout and new interior painting. This property features a family room, living room and formal dinning room. Large rear deck overlooking patio.

4607 Gravenstein Hwy. N.
4607 Gravenstein Hwy. N.
4607 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
Desirable Home Over Looking Vineyards - Water and Sewer Included - This adorable home is located across the way from Mom's Apple Pie and Pascaline's. Newer carpeting throughout with washer & dryer hookups. Room for gardening and close to town.

2322 SO. HAMPTON CIR
2322 SO. HAMPTON CIR
2322 South Hampton Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2135 sqft
2322 South Hampton Cir in Santa Rosa! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story home in Santa Rosa! 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs and 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Spacious home and quiet neighborhood! Sorry, not pets or co-signers.

Wright Area Action Group
1 Unit Available
4230 Miles Avenue
4230 Miles Avenue, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
572 sqft
Charming Country Gem! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage in Southwest Santa Rosa! - Charming Country Gem! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage in Southwest Santa Rosa! This unit has a fenced backyard and large open front yard. Uncovered parking for 2 vehicles max.

3617 Mount Vernon Rd
3617 Mount Vernon Rd
3617 Mount Vernon Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Home Recently Updated Down Private Road! - This lovely home features new paint, carpet, laminate flooring and few updated appliances and fixtures. This property is a must see! Located in South Sebastopol.
Canyon Oaks
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Adega
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Harvest Park
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Fiori Estates
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Northwest Santa Rosa
PARK VUE
4 Units Available
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Renaissance
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Downtown Santa Rosa
8 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
38 North Santa Rosa
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Windsor at Redwood Creek
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
El Prado Apartments
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Northwest Santa Rosa
18 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Palms
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Vineyard Creek
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Vineyard Gardens
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Sendero Townhomes
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Overlook at Fountaingrove
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,949
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sebastopol, CA

Finding an apartment in Sebastopol that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

