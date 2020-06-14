Apartment List
/
CA
/
sebastopol
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

70 Apartments for rent in Sebastopol, CA with garage

Sebastopol apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
460 Flynn Street
460 Flynn Street, Sebastopol, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1280 sqft
Sebastopol 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex~Includes Water~Attached garage - Call us for a virtual tour. Enjoy the charm of Sebastopol in this comfortable multi-level duplex.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
465 Pleasant Hill Ave N
465 Pleasant Hill Avenue North, Sebastopol, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Sebastopol - You may pick up an application at our office in Sebastopol or print one from our website. We are located at 489 S. Main Street Sebastopol CA, 95472.
Results within 5 miles of Sebastopol

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1613 Wishing Well Way
1613 Wishing Well Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1277 sqft
1613 Wishing Well Way - Three bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in North West Santa Rosa. Beautiful open floor plan with a great room that opens to the kitchen, great for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2772 Antelope Ln
2772 Antelope Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1560 sqft
Very Clean and Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Available Now! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is available now! Very clean, lots of natural light.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wright Area Action Group
1 Unit Available
4465 Corrigan Street
4465 Corrigan Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Southwest Santa Rosa 3/2.5 House - Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3012 Mule Deer Lane
3012 Mule Deer Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1507 sqft
3BR, 2BA Single Level Home - Brookfield built and designed 3BR, 2BA single level home with 1507 square feet of living space. High ceilings, newer Paint, laminate flooring, carpet, blinds, stainless appliances and fixtures.
Results within 10 miles of Sebastopol
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
7 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Santa Rosa
8 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
$
11 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
7 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,949
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,364
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Rose
4 Units Available
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 5 at 02:56pm
Junior College
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Discover a new home at the beautiful Cedarwood Apartments. You'll fall in love with the unique layout of our spacious townhomes. Enjoy the quiet and peace from having no apartment above or below you.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1990 Commons Court
1990 Commons Court, Windsor, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Walk to town green. This is a single level end unit. Three bedroom two full bath. Attached home with a large detached one car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Scenic Brush Creek
1 Unit Available
810 Brush Creek Road
810 Brush Creek Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Nestled among Redwood trees in Rincon Valley this charming 3bd/1.5ba single level home on Brush Creek Rd. with a spacious living room, dining area, fireplace, back deck and side yard, on a large lot, some shared yard space and shared garage space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
7825 Montero Drive
7825 Montero Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1262 sqft
For Rent $2900 Security $3100 Movie in Special - *FIRST MONTH FREE* Ranch Style Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Patio deck w/ Backyard Walking Distance to SSU Washer/Dryer included Two Car Garage. Gardener Included. Please do not disturb tenants.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
784 Zuur Street
784 Zuur Street, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1455 sqft
This home features tile flooring in the common areas of the first floor, laminate flooring in the bedrooms and second floor hallway. It also has hardwood stairs. There are built-in shelves in the dinning room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1987 Piner Court
1987 Piner Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home. Located on a court in North West Santa Rosa and comes fully furnished. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave all included with a 2 car garage. Gardener included also.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sebastopol, CA

Sebastopol apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Sebastopol 2 BedroomsSebastopol 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSebastopol 3 Bedrooms
Sebastopol Apartments with BalconySebastopol Apartments with GarageSebastopol Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sebastopol Apartments with ParkingSebastopol Dog Friendly ApartmentsSebastopol Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CABerkeley, CAFairfield, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CA
Richmond, CANovato, CAEmeryville, CAAmerican Canyon, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CAMill Valley, CACloverdale, CA
El Sobrante, CACalistoga, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CAHealdsburg, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco
California State University Maritime Academy