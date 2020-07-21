All apartments in Seal Beach
Find more places like 3530 Iris Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seal Beach, CA
/
3530 Iris Circle
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

3530 Iris Circle

3530 Iris Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seal Beach
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

3530 Iris Circle, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5388758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Iris Circle have any available units?
3530 Iris Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
Is 3530 Iris Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Iris Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Iris Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 Iris Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3530 Iris Circle offer parking?
No, 3530 Iris Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Iris Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Iris Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Iris Circle have a pool?
No, 3530 Iris Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Iris Circle have accessible units?
No, 3530 Iris Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Iris Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Iris Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 Iris Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 Iris Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St
Seal Beach, CA 90740

Similar Pages

Seal Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeal Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seal Beach Apartments under $1,800Seal Beach Apartments with Pools
Seal Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA
Duarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CALos Alamitos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles