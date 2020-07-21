Rent Calculator
3530 Iris Circle
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM
3530 Iris Circle
3530 Iris Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
3530 Iris Circle, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park East
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5388758)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3530 Iris Circle have any available units?
3530 Iris Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seal Beach, CA
.
Is 3530 Iris Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Iris Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Iris Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 Iris Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3530 Iris Circle offer parking?
No, 3530 Iris Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Iris Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Iris Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Iris Circle have a pool?
No, 3530 Iris Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Iris Circle have accessible units?
No, 3530 Iris Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Iris Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Iris Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 Iris Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 Iris Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
