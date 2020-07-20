Amenities

Stunning Seal Beach Townhouse Close to Main Street and the Beach - This near perfect townhouse close to Main Street shopping, restaurants and also a quick stroll to the beach in charming Old Town Seal Beach. With 2 bedrooms plus den and 1.50 bathrooms this property boasts approximately 1200 square feet of living space. There is fresh paint, newer wide plank wood flooring and newer carpeting throughout. The unit comes with a beautiful kitchen including, electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The bedrooms have cathedral ceilings, big closets and plenty of light. The property includes newer dual pane windows throughout and air conditioning. There is a common area patio with multiple sitting areas. Onsite laundry Is available. One designated parking space is included and a second parking space is available for additional rent. This is a quaint and picturesque complex to complete the beach living package.

Located at 320 12th St., #3, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Call today for a private viewing appointment: We Manage, Inc. 562-233-9999.



