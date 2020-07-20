12300 MONTECITO RD. #26

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious Seal Beach 2 BD 2.5 BA Condominum in Secured Building - The eloquent vintage charm in this spacious 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo is what sets it apart from the rest! Pristine laminate wood flooring, new carpet, gas fireplace, and walk up bar incorporate this open concept living space. A glass slider with direct access to the extra large patio makes for great indoor/outdoor entertaining year round. Appealing kitchen that includes a stainless steel refrigerator, built-in microwave, textured tile flooring, walk in pantry along with powder room rounds out the main floor. The 2nd story boasts a large master en suite complete with full bath as well as vaulted ceilings and glass slider leading to the 2nd of the 2 balconies. An upstairs laundry closet that houses a full sized washer & dryer lends convenience along with another full bath.



The secured building is situated just behind Rossmoor Towne Center in Seal Beach and is conveniently freeway close. Amenities included are 2 reserved parking spots in the sub-level gated garage along with access to the large pool and BBQ area.



For more information of this home or to apply please visit www.lionproperties.com or call Frankie 714-378-1418 ext. 6.

Owner pays HOA dues; 12 month lease; no smoking; no pets preferred.



