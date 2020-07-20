All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

12300 MONTECITO RD. #26

12300 Montecito Road · No Longer Available
Location

12300 Montecito Road, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious Seal Beach 2 BD 2.5 BA Condominum in Secured Building - The eloquent vintage charm in this spacious 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo is what sets it apart from the rest! Pristine laminate wood flooring, new carpet, gas fireplace, and walk up bar incorporate this open concept living space. A glass slider with direct access to the extra large patio makes for great indoor/outdoor entertaining year round. Appealing kitchen that includes a stainless steel refrigerator, built-in microwave, textured tile flooring, walk in pantry along with powder room rounds out the main floor. The 2nd story boasts a large master en suite complete with full bath as well as vaulted ceilings and glass slider leading to the 2nd of the 2 balconies. An upstairs laundry closet that houses a full sized washer & dryer lends convenience along with another full bath.

The secured building is situated just behind Rossmoor Towne Center in Seal Beach and is conveniently freeway close. Amenities included are 2 reserved parking spots in the sub-level gated garage along with access to the large pool and BBQ area.

For more information of this home or to apply please visit www.lionproperties.com or call Frankie 714-378-1418 ext. 6.
Owner pays HOA dues; 12 month lease; no smoking; no pets preferred.

(RLNE3287906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 have any available units?
12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 have?
Some of 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 currently offering any rent specials?
12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 pet-friendly?
No, 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 offer parking?
Yes, 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 offers parking.
Does 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 have a pool?
Yes, 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 has a pool.
Does 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 have accessible units?
No, 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 does not have accessible units.
Does 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12300 MONTECITO RD. #26 does not have units with air conditioning.
