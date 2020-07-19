All apartments in Seal Beach
Seal Beach, CA
122 10th Street
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

122 10th Street

122 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

122 10th Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful one Bedroom Bungalow recently updated available for lease just a block away from Main Street and a short walk to the Ocean. Located in the desirable Seal Beach community, this charming Retreat offers an open kitchen layout, inside stackable washer/dryer laundry, A/C and Heating system, refrigerator and newer appliances, 1 parking spot and a nice little community yard shared between the three units as well. Enjoy this adorable beach town where people stroll down Main Street on their way to the Pier. Close to variety of dining, entertainment, & recreation choices., major venues in the Long Beach, Los Angeles, & Anaheim (Disneyland, convention centers) areas, and the Long Beach and John Wayne Airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 10th Street have any available units?
122 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 122 10th Street have?
Some of 122 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 122 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 122 10th Street offers parking.
Does 122 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 10th Street have a pool?
No, 122 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 122 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 10th Street has units with air conditioning.
