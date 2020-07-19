122 10th Street

Amenities

Wonderful one Bedroom Bungalow recently updated available for lease just a block away from Main Street and a short walk to the Ocean. Located in the desirable Seal Beach community, this charming Retreat offers an open kitchen layout, inside stackable washer/dryer laundry, A/C and Heating system, refrigerator and newer appliances, 1 parking spot and a nice little community yard shared between the three units as well. Enjoy this adorable beach town where people stroll down Main Street on their way to the Pier. Close to variety of dining, entertainment, & recreation choices., major venues in the Long Beach, Los Angeles, & Anaheim (Disneyland, convention centers) areas, and the Long Beach and John Wayne Airports.