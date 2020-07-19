All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated March 19 2019

101 Electric Avenue

101 Electric Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 Electric Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Bridgeport

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home in Seal Beach! - This 3 story home includes 4 Bedrooms & 3 1/2 Baths and a 2 Car Garage. Minutes away from Seal Beach Pier and Local Eatery's! Hardwood and tile throughout the home. House also features a library, three fireplaces and a bar. Also includes 2 sets of washers and dryers (not warranted), stove (not warranted), dishwasher (not warranted). Master bedroom includes 1 fire place, 1 set washer and dryer, en-suite bathroom, and walk in closet! All bathrooms include marble counter tops! There is a courtyard outside as well as roof top access with additional storage spaces! Gardening service included.

Monthly Rent: $3,800.00
Security Deposit: $4,000.00 (OAC)
1 Year Lease

No Section 8
No Evictions
No Smoking in the unit or outside the premises
No Pets
Renters Insurance required.

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Electric Avenue have any available units?
101 Electric Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 101 Electric Avenue have?
Some of 101 Electric Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Electric Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Electric Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Electric Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 101 Electric Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 101 Electric Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 101 Electric Avenue offers parking.
Does 101 Electric Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Electric Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Electric Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Electric Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Electric Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Electric Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Electric Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Electric Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Electric Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Electric Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
