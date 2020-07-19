101 Electric Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home in Seal Beach! - This 3 story home includes 4 Bedrooms & 3 1/2 Baths and a 2 Car Garage. Minutes away from Seal Beach Pier and Local Eatery's! Hardwood and tile throughout the home. House also features a library, three fireplaces and a bar. Also includes 2 sets of washers and dryers (not warranted), stove (not warranted), dishwasher (not warranted). Master bedroom includes 1 fire place, 1 set washer and dryer, en-suite bathroom, and walk in closet! All bathrooms include marble counter tops! There is a courtyard outside as well as roof top access with additional storage spaces! Gardening service included.



Monthly Rent: $3,800.00

Security Deposit: $4,000.00 (OAC)

1 Year Lease



No Section 8

No Evictions

No Smoking in the unit or outside the premises

No Pets

Renters Insurance required.



It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.

To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4599678)