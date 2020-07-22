Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Scotts Valley, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Scotts Valley offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Christel Oaks Dr A
104 Christel Oaks Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Wow! Sunny Scotts Valley, Private Backyard - Property Id: 318748 Just listed! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Sunny Scotts Valley. Private, outdoor space/backyard for BBQ, gardening. Natural light from each room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
77 Terrace View Dr # B
77 Terrace View Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
832 sqft
Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Garbage and PGE.
Results within 5 miles of Scotts Valley
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
16 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,165
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
58 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,666
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
177 Palo Verde Terrace
177 Palo Verde Terrace, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1046 sqft
Spacious Upper Westside Townhouse! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E & Water; Landlord pays garbage. Landscaping: Included Parking: One Assigned Space and Street Parking, as permitted.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
115 Western Court
115 Western Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1401 sqft
115 Western Court Available 08/07/20 Great 3BR/2BA Single level home - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street Parking, as

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
360 Meder Street
360 Meder Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2317 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Looking for Santa Cruz's sweet-spot? Look no further: The Upper Westside is the gem of Santa Cruz County with the best schools and quick access to both the redwoods and the beaches.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
227 Blackburn Street B
227 Blackburn St, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
227 Blackburn Street - Unit B Available 08/01/20 Downtown Santa Cruz - Great 4 BR / 2 BA Duplex - Minutes to UCSC - Nice, well maintained, 4 Bedroom, 2 full Bathroom Duplex, downtown Santa Cruz, beach, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
3282 Winkle Ave.
3282 Winkle Ave, Santa Cruz County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
611 sqft
Brand New 1 bed apartment with Separate Entrance - Don't miss out on this brand new 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Open concept living with beautiful kitchen countertops and cabinets.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
119 Shelter Lagoon Drive
119 Shelter Lagoon Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1286 sqft
2 BR + Loft Westside Condo, Students Welcome! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; Water & garbage included Landscaping: HOA provides Parking: 1 assigned space, guest & street parking as

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space. Ceiling fans. Large closets.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
105 Palo Verde Terrace - 105 Palo Verde Terrace
105 Palo Verde Terrace, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1237 sqft
105 Palo Verde Terrace - 105 Palo Verde Terrace Available 08/01/20 Townhouse Near UCSC - This 3BD/1.5BA Townhouse is located off of Bay Street on the west side of Santa Cruz near the UCSC campus.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
212 VILLA MAR VISTA
212 Villa Mar Vis, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1450 sqft
Beach Hill 3 bedroom 3 bath beauty with Bay Views.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
202 Plymouth St
202 Plymouth Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
903 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, BRAND NEW, two bedroom townhouses in the heart of Santa Cruz. Homes feature a fantastic, spacious floor plans with modern contrasting paint colors, gourmet kitchens, wood vinyl flooring, and master suite.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
223 Caledonia ST
223 Caledonia Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1384 sqft
Spacious 1,384 sq.ft. house with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath plus 1 car detached garage in a great neighborhood in Seabright.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Westside
610 Bethany Curve
610 Bethany Curve, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
333 Main Street
333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
1755 sqft
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave.
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Uniquely Warm and Inviting in Midtown - Close to everything! Recently updated and completely furnished. This wonderful midtown 1 Bedroom unit is ready for you to enjoy.
Results within 10 miles of Scotts Valley

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
435 Hubbard Gulch Rd
435 Hubbard Gulch Road, Ben Lomond, CA
Studio
$1,600
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Private cottage with stunning forest views - Property Id: 216277 Stunning views of the redwood forest from big windows in this peaceful private cottage in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Lots of natural light and high ceilings.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2910 Leotar Circle
2910 Leotar Circle, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath End Unit Townhome In Santa Cruz - REDUCED - Wonderful townhome style end unit in great central location close to everything.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2864 Lindsay Lane
2864 Lindsay Lane, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1239 sqft
$3200 - 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Soquel with Updated Appliances! - Lovely townhouse available for rent! This well-maintained and fully equipped unit nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac in Soquel.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
230 Rio Del Mar #G
230 Rio del Mar Blvd, Rio del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1000 sqft
230 Rio Del Mar #G Available 11/01/20 November 20 to March 21 Fully Furnished Beautiful Oceanview 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Short Term Lease Available - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1975 Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Scotts Valley, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Scotts Valley offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Scotts Valley. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Scotts Valley can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

