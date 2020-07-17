All apartments in Scotts Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

112 Southwood Dr.

112 Southwood Drive · (831) 477-7934
Location

112 Southwood Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 112 Southwood Dr. · Avail. now

$3,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

Serenity in Scotts Valley - Close to Everything - You know a good thing when you see it! Enjoy all that Scotts Valley has to offer from this beautiful, spacious 4 bed 3 bath home. Boasting a master suite with walk in closet. Main floor you have your kitchen and dining area, living room with laminate flooring and pine vaulted ceiling, full bath and bedroom with a loft. Upstairs is the master bedroom suite plus 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Peaceful 1/2 acre lot offering a sunny backyard perfect for entertaining family and friends. Chicken coop available for tenants use. A commuters ideal location, 10 minutes gets you to Santa Cruz and 30 minutes gets you to Silicon Valley. There is no Hwy 17 noise thanks to the ridge up from the house. Close to town yet you can see deer, wild turkeys and a variety of wildlife.

Utilities: None
Term: 1 Year Lease
Laundry: Hookups in garage
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
Pets: Negotiable

Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management CalBRE#00420520

Visit www.montereycoast.com for additional details, qualification criteria, pet screening and to complete an online application.

Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/ffx571BHEgo

(RLNE5906194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

