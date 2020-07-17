112 Southwood Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Serenity in Scotts Valley - Close to Everything - You know a good thing when you see it! Enjoy all that Scotts Valley has to offer from this beautiful, spacious 4 bed 3 bath home. Boasting a master suite with walk in closet. Main floor you have your kitchen and dining area, living room with laminate flooring and pine vaulted ceiling, full bath and bedroom with a loft. Upstairs is the master bedroom suite plus 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Peaceful 1/2 acre lot offering a sunny backyard perfect for entertaining family and friends. Chicken coop available for tenants use. A commuters ideal location, 10 minutes gets you to Santa Cruz and 30 minutes gets you to Silicon Valley. There is no Hwy 17 noise thanks to the ridge up from the house. Close to town yet you can see deer, wild turkeys and a variety of wildlife.



Utilities: None

Term: 1 Year Lease

Laundry: Hookups in garage

Parking: Attached 2 car garage

Pets: Negotiable



Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management CalBRE#00420520



Visit www.montereycoast.com for additional details, qualification criteria, pet screening and to complete an online application.



Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://youtu.be/ffx571BHEgo



(RLNE5906194)