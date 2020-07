Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range patio / balcony bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage pool

Great Community @The Beach House Apartments - Welcome Home to The Beach House.

We are located on historic Caledonia street. Close to shops restaurants dry cleaners art galleries pet supply store pet salon yoga studios city offices library police and fire departments parks bike paths public transportation bus and ferries and just minutes away from the Golden Gate bridge. Just one block up from Sausalito's bustling tourist hub waterfront area on Bridgeway lies a little known and often overlooked street that any local will tell you is the real heart and soul of Sausalito. Caledonia Street lies exactly one block over from Bridgeway and parallels the thoroughfare for slightly more than six blocks yet is often left completely undisturbed by passerby and visitors to Sausalito. Complete with shopping restaurants artisans galleries and the local watering hole and hardware store Caledonia Street isn't lacking in any of the charms or activities that you might imagine and has something to offer almost anyone who is looking for activity in Sausalito. It's an easy commute to the city.

This is a 1 bedroom 1 Bath is located on the second floor and features carpet and faux wood laminate in kitchen . It has a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances gas stove Great for cooking. Crown molding ceiling fans and lite colored walls, gas heat and a wood burning fire place.

Each apartment is billed separately for water and garbage. Community Amenities Laundry facilities are on site. We have a sundeck and Beach House community courtyard all in a fun friendly family atmosphere.

PETS WELCOME PET RENT 70.00 AND APPROVAL FROM MANAGEMENT. Equal Housing Opportunity At this time there is no parking space available. Sausalito Parking permits are very helpful and I have had no complaints. You will be on the waiting list for available parking space.



