Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

118 Sausalito Blvd

118 Sausalito Boulevard · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Sausalito Boulevard, Sausalito, CA 94965
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 Sausalito Blvd · Avail. now

$4,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
24hr maintenance
Easy Commute, Gorgeous Views - FOUNDATION - - Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/U_lcPRhJCR4

(UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.)

Remodeled executive-style Sausalito duplex offers contemporary sleek design and attention to detail.

Bay views from every room and decks on each level. Kitchen features Gaggenau hood, Miele oven, Miele dishwasher Italian tile and an eat at bar area.

Energy cost saving features including: Double pane energy efficient windows and sliding glass doors throughout, 80% efficiency heating unit, low waste gas fireplace with high heat output. Hardwood floors. Fireplace. Lots of deck space!

If you have any specific questions about this property, please call or text Shawn Walker at (707) 774-5398

CURRENT COVID-19 + SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE: The team at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via FaceTime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties. View our latest COVID policies HERE: https://www.foundationhomes.com/covid19-update/

PET POLICY: Sorry no pets

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: https://properties.foundationhomes.com/coming-soon———<

Foundation Homes: Performance Built Property Management for Results Driven Investors.

Listed By:
Shawn Walker, Agent
Christopher Barrow, Broker
Foundation Homes Property Management
Leasing ~ Management ~ Sales ~ Investments

****AUTOMATED SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:*****

Please use the following link to view available times and request an appointment 24/7 online:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/foundationrentalsandrelocationinc

-OR-

(415) 484- 1940 - Automated Schedule Request Hotline - 24/7
(415) 507-9600 - New Landlord & Relocation Inquiries

Need to talk to us? Please call (415) 507-9600 ext 8 for our awesome receptionists. Please call during normal business hours M-F for fastest response!

Application Criteria / APPLY NOW:
https://www.foundationhomes.com/tenants/apply-now/

Tenant Rental Assistance packages also offered for VIP service. Pls inquire if you'd like priority assistance from our dedicated leasing team: https://www.foundationhomes.com/tenants/#relocation-services

AGENTS/BROKERS: If listed on MLS, please consult agent instructions for showing/application instructions. Cooperating compensation varies by listing and is offered only as published on MLS listings, thanks for understanding. Our agency will handle all applications, credit reports, and lease paperwork.

PROSPECTIVE RESIDENTS: Tired of management companies that don't call you back? When renting a home professionally managed by Foundation Homes, you'll enjoy a convenient online resident portal, easy rental payment options with 24/7 emergency response and a friendly staff. We sponsor monthly exclusive resident activities + curated giveaways. We have programs to help get your qualified 4-legged family members approved by landlords in our program. We have a concierge utility set up service. We also have a Buyers Program if your ultimate goal is to buy a home. Plus, we call you back. How great is that?

LANDLORDS: If you’re still trying to DIY manage your property, we’re in a rapidly changing legislative environment filled with risk for California Landlords. Don’t undervalue your asset with discount or DIY property management that can cost you money, lose you a great tenant, and get you into legal trouble quickly. We're performance built and results driven and can help protect your asset in a changing market. Contact our office today to learn how we can help you: (415) 507-9600 ext 1.

OUR MISSION: We help results-driven landlords navigate a changing market by renting properties faster, and for more money, while protecting and improving asset performance so you can forget about the complications of owning rental properties in California and focus on what’s really important: living your best life and making YOUR biggest contribution to the world.

OUR COMMUNITY: A portion of every transaction goes to our co-founders' new non-profit, the LifeBoost Charitable Fund, opening later this year. Additional philanthropic beneficiaries of Foundation Homes are Marin Foster Care Association, Cleaning4Kids.org, Marin Humane Society, Adopt-a-Family, Sparkle Foundation...and many more!

This property is offered for lease ONLY by Foundation Homes. Please look carefully at all email addresses and phone area codes.

If you feel that you are not dealing directly with us or a member of our staff, please call us immediately at our published phone number and we will be happy to verify you are dealing with the correct person who represents this property.

If there are terms or requirements that are mission critical to you in renting this property, you are responsible for verifying before leasing the property. The Landlord is only responsible for the terms in the lease. Sometimes popular syndication sites publish inaccurate rental info without our knowledge. We're responsible for ads on our website only; we can't offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer! Be safe. Be well.

www.FoundationHomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2284576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

