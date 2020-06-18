All apartments in Sausalito
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:02 PM

105 Bridgeway Boulevard

105 Bridgeway · (415) 660-0257
Location

105 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA 94965
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Rare waterfront, delightful and spacious home with access to your own secluded beach in the desirable Old Town of Sausalito. Watch the sun rise from your deck, hear the waves, open your fence gate and walk on the beach. Great location: A 5-minute walk to the eternal Sausalito downtown and a 5-minute drive to Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco. A resort-like house with unobstructed view of the San Fransciso Bay, with your own private office. A front row seat to water, sale boats, and more. Unique and wonderful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Bridgeway Boulevard have any available units?
105 Bridgeway Boulevard has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 105 Bridgeway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
105 Bridgeway Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Bridgeway Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 105 Bridgeway Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sausalito.
Does 105 Bridgeway Boulevard offer parking?
No, 105 Bridgeway Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 105 Bridgeway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Bridgeway Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Bridgeway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 105 Bridgeway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 105 Bridgeway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 105 Bridgeway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Bridgeway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Bridgeway Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Bridgeway Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Bridgeway Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
