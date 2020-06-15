All apartments in Saratoga
19908 Bella Vista Avenue

19908 Bella Vista Avenue · (408) 377-2674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19908 Bella Vista Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070
Douglas-Horseshoe

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 19908 Bella Vista Avenue · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5500 sqft

Amenities

SARATOGA - Executive estate nestled under majestic oak trees near downtown Saratoga. - Saratoga
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 19908 Bella Vista Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070
Location: Los Gatos- Saratoga Rd, Horseshoe
Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, two story, 3 car garage, gated estate
Sq. feet: 5,500 approx., large lot over 1 acre lot approx.
Details: Executive estate nestled under majestic oak trees near downtown Saratoga. Located at the end of a peaceful cul de sac. Lush landscaping with variety of fruit trees, inviting gathering areas, meandering walking paths and bocce ball provides extensive entertaining possibilities. Welcoming entry leads you to state of the art gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, pantry, four spacious bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an office, a warm, open living space, a basement recreation room and all of it designed to flow seamlessly to the peaceful, private grounds outside, this is a home for enjoying life. The one-bedroom guest house completes the setting and provides myriad options. Property includes some furnishings. Come walk the grounds to truly appreciate the serene charm of this unique estate. Rent the whole estate for $18,000 per month or the main home only for $15,000.
Rent: $15,000
Security Deposit: $30,000
Available: NOW
Term: 1 year lease

* virtual tour at https://vimeo.com/256713486 *

*** PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT:

408-377-2674 - Andrea Vernerova
Broker Associate, Property Manager, Cal DRE #01470436
CM Property Management Inc, Cal DRE #01889318

*** For APPLICATIONS visit our website at WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE4474093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19908 Bella Vista Avenue have any available units?
19908 Bella Vista Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 19908 Bella Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19908 Bella Vista Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19908 Bella Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19908 Bella Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga.
Does 19908 Bella Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19908 Bella Vista Avenue does offer parking.
Does 19908 Bella Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19908 Bella Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19908 Bella Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 19908 Bella Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19908 Bella Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19908 Bella Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19908 Bella Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19908 Bella Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19908 Bella Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 19908 Bella Vista Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
