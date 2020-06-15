19908 Bella Vista Avenue

Amenities

SARATOGA - Executive estate nestled under majestic oak trees near downtown Saratoga.

Type: Single Family Home

Address: 19908 Bella Vista Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070

Location: Los Gatos- Saratoga Rd, Horseshoe

Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, two story, 3 car garage, gated estate

Sq. feet: 5,500 approx., large lot over 1 acre lot approx.

Details: Executive estate nestled under majestic oak trees near downtown Saratoga. Located at the end of a peaceful cul de sac. Lush landscaping with variety of fruit trees, inviting gathering areas, meandering walking paths and bocce ball provides extensive entertaining possibilities. Welcoming entry leads you to state of the art gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, pantry, four spacious bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an office, a warm, open living space, a basement recreation room and all of it designed to flow seamlessly to the peaceful, private grounds outside, this is a home for enjoying life. The one-bedroom guest house completes the setting and provides myriad options. Property includes some furnishings. Come walk the grounds to truly appreciate the serene charm of this unique estate. Rent the whole estate for $18,000 per month or the main home only for $15,000.

Rent: $15,000

Security Deposit: $30,000

Available: NOW

Term: 1 year lease



* virtual tour at https://vimeo.com/256713486 *



408-377-2674 - Andrea Vernerova

Broker Associate, Property Manager, Cal DRE #01470436

CM Property Management Inc, Cal DRE #01889318



