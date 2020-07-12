18670 Harleigh Drive

Amenities
WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4rV356xzM3y
If you are interested, apply at www.southbayrental.com. First come, first serve!
Come check out this spacious, updated 3-bed, 2-bath single family home nestled in desirable Saratoga neighborhood. Complete with a 2-car attached garage and large, sprawling backyard that boarders a creek, you have plenty of space to enjoy. All schools are less than 1 mile away and you're close to famous downtown Saratoga to enjoy local shops, restaurants, and more.
FEATURES-AT-A-GLANCE
LOCATION
- Nearby Schools: Marshall Lane Elementary (0.4 miles away), Rolling Hills Middle School (0.7 miles away), Westmont High School (0.7 miles away)
- Walking distance to Gardiner Park
- Nearby: Starbucks, grovery stores, CVS, and more
- Close to highway 85
HOME
- 2-car attached garage
- Hardwood flooring
- Crown molding
- Recessed lighting
- Included TV mounted (conditional item)
- Built-in surround sound speakers (conditional item)
- Nest thermostat
- Gas fireplace
- Private backyard patio with built-in grill and firepit\
- Central AC and heating
- Granite kitchen countertops
- Kitchen appliances : stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel gas stove/oven, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel built-in microwave, stainless steel trash compactor
- Full bathroom downstairs next to bedroom for easy access without stairs
- Included washer and dryer
- Double sink in master bathroom with jacuzzi jet tub
- Built-in desk for office
- Bedroom suite with walk-in closet
RENTAL TERMS
- 1-year lease
- Utilities: Gardener included in rent. Tenant pays water, gas, electricity, garbage.
- Pets: Pets possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.
- No smoking.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Move within two weeks of availability or later if owner approves (subject to change)
- Combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent
- Check www.southbayrental.com for additional qualifications