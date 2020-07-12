18670 Harleigh Drive

Amenities

WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4rV356xzM3y



If you are interested, apply at www.southbayrental.com. First come, first serve!



Come check out this spacious, updated 3-bed, 2-bath single family home nestled in desirable Saratoga neighborhood. Complete with a 2-car attached garage and large, sprawling backyard that boarders a creek, you have plenty of space to enjoy. All schools are less than 1 mile away and you're close to famous downtown Saratoga to enjoy local shops, restaurants, and more.



FEATURES-AT-A-GLANCE



LOCATION



- Nearby Schools: Marshall Lane Elementary (0.4 miles away), Rolling Hills Middle School (0.7 miles away), Westmont High School (0.7 miles away)

- Walking distance to Gardiner Park

- Nearby: Starbucks, grovery stores, CVS, and more

- Close to highway 85



HOME



- 2-car attached garage

- Hardwood flooring

- Crown molding

- Recessed lighting

- Included TV mounted (conditional item)

- Built-in surround sound speakers (conditional item)

- Nest thermostat

- Gas fireplace

- Private backyard patio with built-in grill and firepit\

- Central AC and heating

- Granite kitchen countertops

- Kitchen appliances : stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel gas stove/oven, stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel built-in microwave, stainless steel trash compactor

- Full bathroom downstairs next to bedroom for easy access without stairs

- Included washer and dryer

- Double sink in master bathroom with jacuzzi jet tub

- Built-in desk for office

- Bedroom suite with walk-in closet



RENTAL TERMS



- 1-year lease

- Utilities: Gardener included in rent. Tenant pays water, gas, electricity, garbage.

- Pets: Pets possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.

- No smoking.



QUALIFICATIONS



- Move within two weeks of availability or later if owner approves (subject to change)

- Combined monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent

- Check www.southbayrental.com for additional qualifications