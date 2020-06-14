14351 Elva Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070 Saratoga Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute smaller home in excellent location. Walking distance to downtown Saratoga and schools.(Reid Lane: Elem Redwood: Middle Saratoga High) Only one block from Wildwood park. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Large fenced back yard.hardwood floors large inside laundry room/storage room Hardwood floors throughout. Comes with washer dryer and Ref:
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14351 Elva AVE have any available units?
14351 Elva AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saratoga, CA.
What amenities does 14351 Elva AVE have?
Some of 14351 Elva AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14351 Elva AVE currently offering any rent specials?
14351 Elva AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.