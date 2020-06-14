All apartments in Saratoga
Find more places like 14351 Elva AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga, CA
/
14351 Elva AVE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

14351 Elva AVE

14351 Elva Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14351 Elva Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070
Saratoga Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute smaller home in excellent location. Walking distance to downtown Saratoga and schools.(Reid Lane: Elem Redwood: Middle Saratoga High) Only one block from Wildwood park. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Large fenced back yard.hardwood floors large inside laundry room/storage room Hardwood floors throughout. Comes with washer dryer and Ref:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14351 Elva AVE have any available units?
14351 Elva AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saratoga, CA.
What amenities does 14351 Elva AVE have?
Some of 14351 Elva AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14351 Elva AVE currently offering any rent specials?
14351 Elva AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14351 Elva AVE pet-friendly?
No, 14351 Elva AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga.
Does 14351 Elva AVE offer parking?
Yes, 14351 Elva AVE does offer parking.
Does 14351 Elva AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14351 Elva AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14351 Elva AVE have a pool?
No, 14351 Elva AVE does not have a pool.
Does 14351 Elva AVE have accessible units?
No, 14351 Elva AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14351 Elva AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14351 Elva AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14351 Elva AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14351 Elva AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Saratoga 2 BedroomsSaratoga Apartments with Balcony
Saratoga Apartments with GarageSaratoga Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Saratoga Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAOrinda, CAMoraga, CASeaside, CAMountain House, CA
Oakley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CALafayette, CAAlbany, CARio del Mar, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley