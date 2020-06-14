14351 Elva AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cute smaller home in excellent location. Walking distance to downtown Saratoga and schools.(Reid Lane: Elem Redwood: Middle Saratoga High) Only one block from Wildwood park. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Large fenced back yard.hardwood floors large inside laundry room/storage room Hardwood floors throughout. Comes with washer dryer and Ref: