Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

9854 Bilteer Drive

9854 Bilteer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9854 Bilteer Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Polished Gem Inside! 4BR w/ Garage & Yard! - This 4br 2ba unit has recently received a top to bottom refresher! Home features fireplace, A/C, all kitchen appliances, spacious rooms and fresh warm tone paint. 4 bedrooms provide ample and private space for any family! Garage provides parking plus extra storage shelving, workshop table and w/d hook-ups. Spacious yard features large tree providing ample shade during those hot summer months!

MORE INFO @ marqueepropsd.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5756951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9854 Bilteer Drive have any available units?
9854 Bilteer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9854 Bilteer Drive have?
Some of 9854 Bilteer Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9854 Bilteer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9854 Bilteer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9854 Bilteer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9854 Bilteer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9854 Bilteer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9854 Bilteer Drive offers parking.
Does 9854 Bilteer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9854 Bilteer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9854 Bilteer Drive have a pool?
No, 9854 Bilteer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9854 Bilteer Drive have accessible units?
No, 9854 Bilteer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9854 Bilteer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9854 Bilteer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9854 Bilteer Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9854 Bilteer Drive has units with air conditioning.

