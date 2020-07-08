9854 Bilteer Drive

Amenities

Polished Gem Inside! 4BR w/ Garage & Yard! - This 4br 2ba unit has recently received a top to bottom refresher! Home features fireplace, A/C, all kitchen appliances, spacious rooms and fresh warm tone paint. 4 bedrooms provide ample and private space for any family! Garage provides parking plus extra storage shelving, workshop table and w/d hook-ups. Spacious yard features large tree providing ample shade during those hot summer months!



No Pets Allowed



