PROPERTY FEATURES Central A/C Central heat Fireplace Living room Dining room Dishwasher Stove/Oven Washer Dryer Laundry area - inside
COMMUNITY FEATURES Garage parking Swimming pool(s) Playground pet-friendly!
Rent $2095-$2195. All rents and deposit amounts will be based on credit and financial strength/debt to income ratio. Rent includes water! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170456 Property Id 170456
(RLNE5398725)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have any available units?
9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have?
Some of 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 currently offering any rent specials?
9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 is pet friendly.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 offer parking?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 offers parking.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have a pool?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 has a pool.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have accessible units?
No, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 has units with air conditioning.
