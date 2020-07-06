9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CASPI GARDENS IN SANTEE - Property Id: 170456



PROPERTY FEATURES

Central A/C Central heat

Fireplace

Living room Dining room

Dishwasher

Stove/Oven

Washer Dryer

Laundry area - inside



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Garage parking

Swimming pool(s)

Playground

pet-friendly!



Rent $2095-$2195. All rents and deposit amounts will be based on credit and financial strength/debt to income ratio.

Rent includes water!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170456

Property Id 170456



(RLNE5398725)