Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8

9813 Caspi Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9813 Caspi Gardens Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CASPI GARDENS IN SANTEE - Property Id: 170456

PROPERTY FEATURES
Central A/C Central heat
Fireplace
Living room Dining room
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven
Washer Dryer
Laundry area - inside

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage parking
Swimming pool(s)
Playground
pet-friendly!

Rent $2095-$2195. All rents and deposit amounts will be based on credit and financial strength/debt to income ratio.
Rent includes water!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170456
Property Id 170456

(RLNE5398725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have any available units?
9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have?
Some of 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 currently offering any rent specials?
9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 is pet friendly.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 offer parking?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 offers parking.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have a pool?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 has a pool.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have accessible units?
No, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Dr 8 has units with air conditioning.

