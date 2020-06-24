All apartments in Santee
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

9225 N Magnolia

9225 North Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9225 North Magnolia Avenue, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
New Frontier Mobile Home SENIORS PARK (55+), 2 Bed, 2 Bath. Remodeled in 2009 with laminate flooring throughout, NO PETS, NO SMOKERS Large carport with electric wheelchair lift to back door, Master bath with shower, 2nd bath with tub & shower combo, connected to 2nd bedroom & hall, Open area living room, dining room. Kitchen with range, oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Laundry room with washer & dryer Storage shed, carport & large front porch are tiled. Includes water & sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

