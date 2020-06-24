9225 N Magnolia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking pool

New Frontier Mobile Home SENIORS PARK (55+), 2 Bed, 2 Bath. Remodeled in 2009 with laminate flooring throughout, NO PETS, NO SMOKERS Large carport with electric wheelchair lift to back door, Master bath with shower, 2nd bath with tub & shower combo, connected to 2nd bedroom & hall, Open area living room, dining room. Kitchen with range, oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Laundry room with washer & dryer Storage shed, carport & large front porch are tiled. Includes water & sewer.