Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326



Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre. Huge pool, zen Garden w pond and tranquil waterfalls near one of the many sitting areas in yard. Horseshoe pits and a healthy Clementine tree that produces 3-4x a year. Central to mountains, beach, and desert. Less then a mile from Cowles mountain. Close to freeways and trolly in the up and coming City of Santee. Newly built mother-in -law w kitchenette has been serving as a source of income generating on avg. $800-1500/month.

Ideally I'd like to rent out half of the house and continue air b&b on the other half while living on the premises.. that would lower rent and utilities.

If someone is interested in financing a tiny home to put near the back of the property that I could pay on monthly to own it would ensure even more privacy.

