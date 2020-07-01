Rent Calculator
Santee, CA
8615 Carlton Oaks
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:07 AM
8615 Carlton Oaks
8615 Carlton Oaks Drive
No Longer Available
8615 Carlton Oaks Drive, Santee, CA 92071
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Spacious 3 bedroom - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath, freshly painted, new carpet, two car garage , fenced yard , covered patio.
(RLNE2300228)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks have any available units?
8615 Carlton Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santee, CA
.
What amenities does 8615 Carlton Oaks have?
Some of 8615 Carlton Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8615 Carlton Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
8615 Carlton Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 Carlton Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 8615 Carlton Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santee
.
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 8615 Carlton Oaks offers parking.
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8615 Carlton Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks have a pool?
No, 8615 Carlton Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks have accessible units?
No, 8615 Carlton Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 8615 Carlton Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8615 Carlton Oaks has units with air conditioning.
