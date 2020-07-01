All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 8615 Carlton Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
8615 Carlton Oaks
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:07 AM

8615 Carlton Oaks

8615 Carlton Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8615 Carlton Oaks Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath, freshly painted, new carpet, two car garage , fenced yard , covered patio.

(RLNE2300228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 Carlton Oaks have any available units?
8615 Carlton Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8615 Carlton Oaks have?
Some of 8615 Carlton Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8615 Carlton Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
8615 Carlton Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 Carlton Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 8615 Carlton Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 8615 Carlton Oaks offers parking.
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8615 Carlton Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks have a pool?
No, 8615 Carlton Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks have accessible units?
No, 8615 Carlton Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 8615 Carlton Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8615 Carlton Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8615 Carlton Oaks has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College